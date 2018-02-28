Event calendar brought to you by

History Bites Lunchtime Chat: Getting Started with Genealogy

Fairfield Museum & History Center

370 Beach Rd
 Fairfield, CT 06824

Website: Click to Visit

FMHC Library Director, Dr. Elizabeth Rose will talk about how to start researching your family’s history, using records at the FMHC library and online. Betty Oderwald will talk about the standards that are used by lineage societies like the Daughters of the American Revolution and the U.S. Daughters of 1812.

Please bring a bagged lunch, beverages and dessert will be provided.

Wednesday, 28 February, 2018

Contact:

Visitor Services Manager

Phone: 2032591598
Website: Click to Visit

Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.