New Bleeding Control Basics Course on Jan 25th

Stamford EMS is offering a new Bleeding Control Basics course that teaches how to stop bleeding until medical help can arrive. Developed in response to mass casualty incidents throughout the nation, the class provides proper bleeding control techniques that can save a life. The ninety-minute course takes place on Thursday, January 25th at 7 pm at Stamford EMS headquarters, located at 684 Long Ridge Road in Stamford. The cost is $25, and is appropriate for both the general public and healthcare providers. Visit www.StamfordEMS.org to register today.

Similar to learning CPR, learning bleeding control techniques can save a life, as uncontrolled bleeding can cause death in as little as 5-10 minutes. In a moment of serious bleeding, a bystander can become an initial responder, and potentially make all the difference for someone in their greatest time of need.

The course provides hands-on practice in basic bleeding control techniques, such as direct pressure, dressings and tourniquet application. Participants will come away from the class feeling confident that they can manage a bleeding emergency until EMS can get to the scene.

Stamford Emergency Medical Services, Inc. is Connecticut’s only accredited EMS agency, responding to over 14,000 calls each year as a private, nonprofit organization. Since it accepted responsibility for Stamford’s ambulance services in 1992, Stamford Emergency Medical Services has remained clearly focused in its mission to provide high quality, compassionate emergency care and education to the communities it serves. To learn more, or to make a donation, visit stamfordems.org or call (203) 968-1118.