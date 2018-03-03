In celebration of Women's History Month, the Norwalk Historical Society will be presenting a new lecture entitled: “Norwalk’s Remarkable Hill Sisters and the Struggle for Equality” by local educator and researcher Alice Warren on Saturday, March 3, 2018 at 2:00pm at the Norwalk Historical Society Museum. 141 East Avenue, Norwalk, CT. Learn how three sisters from Norwalk, CT – Clara Mossman Hill, Helena Hill Weed, and Elsie Mary Hill – struggled for suffrage and women’s rights during the 20th century. Tickets are $5.00 and can be purchased at www.norwalkhistoricalsociety.org or 203-846-0525. Please note that the lecture will take place upstairs and seating is limited. Purchasing in advance is highly recommended. Parking is available at Norwalk City Hall, 125 East Avenue. The museum is in the red brick house with blue double front doors, next to the Norwalk Health Dept. If there is inclement weather, the lecture will be rescheduled for Sunday, March 4, 2018 at 2:00pm.



Norwalk’s Hill Sisters, daughters of a U.S. congressman, worked tirelessly for the passage and ratification of the Nineteenth Amendment, crisscrossing the country giving lectures, organizing marches, and even going to jail after picketing the White House during the First World War. After ratification in 1920, the Hills continued to fight for feminist causes during the post-suffrage decades, when many historians contended that women had lost interest in issues of civil and economic rights. This illustrated 45-minute talk will introduce you to these remarkable women, whose advocacy for full equality helped sustain movement goals and tactics for future generations of feminists.



About Alice Warren

Alice Warren teaches 8th grade U.S. history at Fairfield Woods Middle School. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Mount Holyoke College and a master’s degree in Women’s Studies at Southern Connecticut State University, with a focus on women’s history. While in that graduate program, she became involved with the Connecticut Women’s Hall of Fame, first researching and rewriting the biographies of the original inductees, and now serves on the Hall of Fame’s Consulting Scholar Committee. Ms. Warren’s thesis about the Hill sisters was the result of her deep interest in the contributions made by Connecticut women to the causes of social justice and equal rights.



Photo Credit: Women of Protest: Photographs from the Records of the National Woman's Party, Manuscript Division, Library of Congress, Washington, D.C



For more information visit www.norwalkhistoricalsociety.org, e-mail info@norwalkhistoricalsociety.org , or call 203-846-0525.



The Norwalk Historical Society is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.