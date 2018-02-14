First Ladies of Disco: Valentine's Day Gala

Starring The Weather Girls’ Martha Wash, Linda Clifford & Norma Jean Wright formerly of Chic

Come dressed to impress and dance the night away with your sweetie! Three extraordinary women who made their marks on the Pop, R&B and Billboard Dance charts throughout the 70s, 80s and 90s join forces for the first time: Linda Clifford (“Red Light,” “If My Friends Could See Me Now”), The Weather Girl’s Martha Wash (“It’s Raining Men,” “Everybody, Everybody”) and former Chic vocalist Norma Jean Wright (“Le Freak,” “Good Times”).

6:30pm Gala – Champagne (courtesy of Pera Wines), chocolate, and desserts

Raffle tickets available for a chance to win:

Rose Gold & Diamond cascading circles pendant on silk – valued at $3,600 donated by Lera Jewels

“Me Time” package – $750 gift certificate courtesy of Adam Broderick Salon & Spa

Date night: dinner for two, tickets to a show & a night out with a BMW and personal driver courtesy of BMW of Ridgefield

8:00pm Performance – Live auction and live performance by the First Ladies of Disco!

Get your Tickets Today!