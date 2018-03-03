Charles & Khalif Neville

This father / son duo is a rare treat to witness, and an extraordinary event in the intimate space of The Buttonwood Tree.

Reservations are suggested for this performance.

Charles, the second oldest Neville brother, has the most diverse musical background. His experience on saxophone has included rhythm & blues, funk, jazz, be-bop, popular and even American Indian music. He cites as influences Louis Jordan, Charlie Parker, John Coltrane, Sonny Rollins and Professor Longhair. He is also the only brother that lived away from New Orleans for long periods of time, making places like New York, Memphis and Oregon his home.

Khalif Neville, son of famed New Orleans Jazz musician Charles Neville, has come into his musical own. Studying with his father from a young age, he has always had an appreciation for Jazz, particularly BeBop. Some of his favorite pianists include: Thelonious Monk, Oscar Peterson, Red Garland, Eroll Garner and many more. He has played with his father for some time now, and has also played with New England greats such as: Avery Sharpe, Samira Evans, Jeff Pitchell and a number of others on occasion. His personal musical endeavors are far and wide, but he has a deep rooted love for Jazz, particularly solo Jazz piano.