Intentional & Empowering Yoga
Lead By Theresa Govert
Theresa Govert is a yoga instructor and feminist activist based out of East Haddam, CT. She is a Registered Yoga Teacher (RYT) with Yoga Alliance and is insured with Alliant Insurance Services, Inc. She has studied and practiced meditation and yoga in the USA and Southern Africa and completed her 200 hour yoga teacher training in Rishikesh, India at Rishikesh Yog Peeth. Along with group classes and individual sessions, Theresa leads workshops bringing together yoga, feminism & activism and yoga hikes.
For Theresa, yoga has been a journey back into her own body- celebrating it for movement, strength and life rather than hating it for not being perfect enough. Theresa believes that yoga is for everyBODY regardless of size, gender, race, ability, etc. She’s excited to make the gifts of community, connection, movement and yoga available to all.
Tuesday, 06 March, 2018
Contact:Anne Marie
Phone: (860)347-4957
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:DONATIONS WILL GO TO SUPPORT THE BUTTONWOOD TREE!
