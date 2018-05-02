Pre-K Admission Event at Country School

Parents are invited to take a closer look at a typical day in the life of the Pre-K program at New Canaan Country School on Wed., May 2, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Beth O'Brien and her team of early childhood specialists will discuss the academic, arts and music programs, deliberately designed for children just beginning their academic journey.

For further information or to register to attend, contact the Admission Office: (203) 801-5608 or visit www.countryschool.net/visit.

New Canaan Country School is a co-ed, independent, day school serving students in Pre-K (ages 3 & 4) through Grade 9. The school is located on a 75-acre campus at 635 Frogtown Rd. in New Canaan and provides transportation to families living throughout Fairfield county. For more information about the school, please visit www.countryschool.net.