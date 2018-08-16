Curtain Call's Summerstock Junior Theatre Workshop
Curtain Call's Summerstock Programs are full-day, theatre arts workshops. We provide a well-balanced curriculum where students rotate between a team of instructors in age appropriate groups to receive specialized instruction in various subjects. Our Summerstock Junior Program consists of two, separate, two-week sessions: Session One, July 23 to August 3, 2018 and Session Two, August 6 to 17, 2018 (Monday to Friday, 10:00am to 3:00pm) for ages 6 to 11. Students may sign up for just one, two-week session or both. Students should bring a lunch each day. Summerstock Junior offers a balance of script acting, improv and musical theatre. The day will include warm-up games and full-group activities as well as class periods where students will receive specialized instruction in age-appropriate groups (ages six to eight and ages nine to eleven). Students will present a showcase of their work on the final day of each session. They will also work on special arts and crafts projects relating to their showcase performance (Session One: August 3 and Session Two: August 17, 2018 at 3:00pm).
