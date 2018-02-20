Pequot Presents: 'Swim Team'
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Ave
Southport, CT 06890
Southport, CT 06890
Website: Click to Visit
The film "Swim Team" chronicles the extraordinary rise of three diverse young athletes, capturing a moving quest for inclusion, independence, and a life that feels like winning.
"A rousing tale of autism, parenting, and swimming. The film is populated by amazing people . . . You see humanity, in a lot of ways, at its very best," James Sullivan of The Boston Globe.
"The breastroking, freestyling young athletes in 'Swim Team' couldn't be more different in terms of personality, drive, appeal and, of course, developmental challenges, and it gives this film from Lara Stolman its particular character, heart and verve," says Robert Abele of the Los Angeles Times.
Film screening followed by discussion and light refreshments.
Tuesday, 20 February, 2018
Contact:Front Desk
Phone: (203) 259-0346 ext. 115
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:Free
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.