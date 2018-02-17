Devil's Hopyard Yoga Hike

Devil's Hopyard State Park was once inhabited by three Indian tribes who called it “Machimoodus,” the place of noises, because of numerous earthquakes in the area between 1638 and 1899. This paired with interesting geological features, sparked legends of Satan burning hoof-marks into the Earth. Our 2.5 mile hiking route is through a Hemlock forest and along scenic portions of the Eight Mile River. Home to the spectacular 60-foot Chapman Waterfalls, this state park is a favorite among photographers, birders and fishermen. We'll incorporate standing yoga poses and meditate by the sounds of the river. Winter walks have numerous benefits on the mind and body. These hikes are for the weather warriors or those who want to be more at peace with the long New England winters. There's no such thing as "bad weather". Adventure awaits on the trails for those prepared to safely enjoy the great outdoors! Please visit my website for frequently asked questions and tips on winter hiking safety: https://nutmegyoga.wordpress.com/



Your purchase includes this guided hike with trail facts on the flora and wildlife activity of the area, awareness of conservation efforts, standing yoga (no mats!), walking meditation, one gourmet trail snack, and spooky historical tales of Middlesex County.



Cost: $10