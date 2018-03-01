All Things Bakelite: The Age of Plastic
Pequot Library
Southport, CT 06890
Website: Click to Visit
History comes alive in "All Things Bakelite: The Age of Plastic," a film by John Maher. This unique one-hour documentary is a virtual periodic table of elements that combine to create a joyous and provocative story about the “father of modern plastics.” In 1907, Leo Hendrik Baekeland, a Belgian-born American chemist, made one of the most transformative discoveries of the 20th century: Bakelite. It was the first wholly synthetic plastic and it ushered in an explosion of new man-made materials that marked the beginnings of our modern industrial age.
Following the film join in a discussion with a great grandson of Baekeland himself, Hugh Karraker, who is also the film’s executive producer. "All Things Bakelite: The Age of Plastic" is suitable for all audiences interested in the human drama that underlies history, science, business, and design—with the surprising twist that the nature of plastic reveals the nature of people.
This free program is offered as part of Fairfield County's Giving Day, a 24-hour online fundraiser sponsored by Fairfield County's Community Foundation. #FairfieldCountyGives #history
Thursday, 01 March, 2018
Contact:Front Desk
Phone: (203) 259-0346 ext. 115
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:Free
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...