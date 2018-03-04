Storytellers: Cry Havoc!

The Equus Effect, a non-profit organization that serves veterans through purposeful engagement with horses, and Pequot Library are proud to present "Cry Havoc" written and performed by Stephan Wolfert, a veteran, playwright, and actor, directed by Eric Tucker. This riveting autobiographical performance describes one soldier’s struggle to find his place back home after seven years in the US Army because the military “provides no manual for coming back.” For Ages 18+.



Tickets: $50/adults; $40/Seniors



The Equus Effect is a non-profit organization that serves veterans who struggle with making the transition from war to peace. Its unique curriculum pairs horses with veterans through purposeful exercises designed to give veterans tools that help them manage themselves in ways that work in civilian life. The Equus Effect states, "We strongly believe that successful and fulfilling relationships are foundational to a meaningful life."