The Clairvoyants
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT 06877-5022
Ridgefield, CT 06877-5022
Phone: 203-438-5795
Website: Click to Visit
Ridgefield Magazine’s Broadway & Cabaret Series
Ridgefield Academy Family Series
Fresh from selling-out performances across the globe as part of The Illusionists, the World Champions of Mindreading open up a fabulous new world of mentalism and unique illusions. Their show offers amazingly entertaining elements of clairvoyance, modern masterpieces of trickery and unforgettable moments filled with thought-provoking fun! Thommy Ten & Amélie have astounded television audiences, including NBC’s “Americas Got Talent” where they finished in second place and bewitched and befuddled not only the millions of viewers at home but also the judges Heidi Klum, Mel B, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel.
Friday, 08 June, 2018
Contact:Vania Saintfery
Cost:$55
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.