Munson's Chocolate & Easter Candy Fundraiser
All proceeds benefit the animals impounded at Stratford Animal Control.
Order Deadline at www.stratfordanimalrescue.org: 02/28/18
Order Pick-Up at Stratford Animal Control: 03/24/18 11am-3pm
Location: Stratford Animal Control 225 Beacon Point Road Stratford, CT 06615
Saturday, 24 February, 2018
Other Dates For This Event:
- Monday, 19 February, 2018
- Tuesday, 20 February, 2018
- Wednesday, 21 February, 2018
- Thursday, 22 February, 2018
- Friday, 23 February, 2018
Contact:Aimee Sprogis
Phone: 203-385-4068
Website: Click to Visit
Categories:
