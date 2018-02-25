Tweet Munson's Chocolate & Easter Candy Fundraiser

Munson's Chocolate & Easter Candy Fundraiser - Order Now! All proceeds benefit the animals impounded at Stratford Animal Control. Order Deadline at www.stratfordanimalrescue.org: 02/28/18 Order Pick-Up at Stratford Animal Control: 03/24/18 11am-3pm Location: Stratford Animal Control 225 Beacon Point Road Stratford, CT 06615

