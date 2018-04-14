Vintage Collectors & Antiques Aficionados: Tags & Treasures Sale

Collectors of vintage oddities, artifacts and antiques will be rummaging for this year’s hottest collectibles at the Webb-Deane-Stevens Museum Tags & Treasures Sale, on Saturday and Sunday, April 14 and 15, 2018, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., in the Webb Barn. $6 adult single-day admission, children $3.

For more than 40 years, the WDS Tags & Treasures Sale has been organized by the National Society of the Colonial Dames of America in The State of Connecticut. The bi-annual event features hundreds of household items, including furniture, vintage pieces, and historic estate items from some of Connecticut’s oldest families. Other treasures at this year’s sale: glass, sterling silver, china, linens, fine jewelry and books – all donated by the Colonial Dames, who maintain the Webb-Deane-Stevens Museum. OnSunday, from 1 to 3 p.m., attendees may to fill a bag for a small price.

For more information, visit http://webb-deane-stevens.orgcall (860) 529-0612 or https://www.facebook.com/WDSMUSEUM