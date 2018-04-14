Connecticut Wingfest!
-
Connecticut Wingfest is back! This event will bring together the best wings in Connecticut to the Danbury Ice Arena on April 14th. Attendees will be given a day full of music, fun, beer for purchase and of course WINGS!Local restaurants will compete for the title of “Connecticut’s Best Wings”, determined by a panel of judges through a blind taste test. All attendees will have the chance to sample the wings too, and then vote for your favorite in the People’s Choice Award competition.
Saturday, 14 April, 2018
Contact:Sarah Rose
Phone: 2037751212
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:$20
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.