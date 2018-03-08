Event calendar brought to you by

Ability Beyond Open House and Ribbon Cutting

Ability Beyond

61 East Ave
 Norwalk, CT 06851

 The public is invited to celebrate Ability Beyond's new and improved office in Norwalk offering expanded employment, day and transition services for people with disabilities in lower Fairfield County. Enjoy free refreshments, tour the facility and learn more about job training and placement, supported living, and recreational and educational opportunities. Additional Ability Beyond offerings will also be highlighted, including assistive technology, Roses For Autism, and Disability Solutions corporate consulting.

Thursday, 08 March, 2018

Contact:

Mary Arconti Gregory

Phone: 203-826-3148

Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.