Coding & Robotics Camp at Stepping Stones for April Vacation

This unique educational experience will challenge and teach students ages 5 to 8 coding skills through fun, engaging and dynamic projects such as building circuits, making a binary necklace and even a battle-bot competition! Stepping Stones Coding and Robotics Camp will be held during April school vacation. Campers will discover the basics of computer coding through interactive activities and games, plus have the opportunity to explore the museum’s many thrilling exhibits. Sign up for the full week or by the day. Space is limited.