Coding & Robotics Camp at Stepping Stones for April Vacation
Stepping Stones Museum for Children
303 West Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06850
Phone: 203.899.0606
Website: Click to Visit
This unique educational experience will challenge and teach students ages 5 to 8 coding skills through fun, engaging and dynamic projects such as building circuits, making a binary necklace and even a battle-bot competition! Stepping Stones Coding and Robotics Camp will be held during April school vacation. Campers will discover the basics of computer coding through interactive activities and games, plus have the opportunity to explore the museum’s many thrilling exhibits. Sign up for the full week or by the day. Space is limited.
Tuesday, 10 April, 2018
Other Dates For This Event:
- Monday, 09 April, 2018
- Tuesday, 10 April, 2018
- Wednesday, 11 April, 2018
- Thursday, 12 April, 2018
- Friday, 13 April, 2018
Contact:Info
Phone: 2038990606
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:Members $75/day, Non-Members $85
Categories:
