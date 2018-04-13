Event calendar brought to you by

Coding & Robotics Camp at Stepping Stones for April Vacation

Stepping Stones Museum for Children

303 West Avenue
 Norwalk, CT 06850

Phone: 203.899.0606
This unique educational experience will challenge and teach students ages 5 to 8 coding skills through fun, engaging and dynamic projects such as building circuits, making a binary necklace and even a battle-bot competition! Stepping Stones Coding and Robotics Camp will be held during April school vacation. Campers will discover the basics of computer coding through interactive activities and games, plus have the opportunity to explore the museum’s many thrilling exhibits. Sign up for the full week or by the day. Space is limited.

Friday, 13 April, 2018

Phone: 2038990606
Members $75/day, Non-Members $85

