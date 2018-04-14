Connecticut Wingfest!

Local restaurants will compete for the title of “Connecticut’s Best Wings”, determined by a panel of judges through a blind taste test. In addition, all attendees will have the chance to sample their choice of 12 wings and then vote for your favorite in the People’s Choice Award competition. Tickets will be sold in advance for $20, and all advance online ticket purchases will include your first beer! With your ticket you will receive a 12 wing voucher which you can redeem at any of our participating restaurants. Additional vouchers will be available for purchase on-site. We encourage you to try all of the wings, so we recommend that you get at least 1 wing from each restaurant.