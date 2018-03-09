Fierce and Flirty Dance Workshop

Latin Moves Dance Studio's Tiffany Wilson will teach you flirty movements that will boost your confidence in a judgement-free zone! All levels welcome! Let's have some fun moving those hips, forming those lines, flipping your hair while being sexy and fierce!

Bring a friend along!

Ages 18+

*Heels (with ankle support) are encouraged but not mandatory...Comfort is a priority!!

**To register contact Latin Moves Dance Studio via phone or email: info@latinmovesdance.com