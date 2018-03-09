Fierce and Flirty Dance Workshop
Latin Moves Dance Studio's Tiffany Wilson will teach you flirty movements that will boost your confidence in a judgement-free zone! All levels welcome! Let's have some fun moving those hips, forming those lines, flipping your hair while being sexy and fierce!
Bring a friend along!
Ages 18+
*Heels (with ankle support) are encouraged but not mandatory...Comfort is a priority!!
**To register contact Latin Moves Dance Studio via phone or email: info@latinmovesdance.com
Friday, 09 March, 2018
Contact:Bob
Phone: 203-967-3105
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:$30 If you pre-register by midnight March 8 or $40
