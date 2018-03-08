Storytellers: Three Women, Three Roads

Celebrate International Women’s Day with critically acclaimed writer and performer Nancy Palmento Schuler as she presents her one-woman play "Three Women, Three Roads," the story of three very different women and their individual journeys to Connecticut.

Meet Teresa Gargiulo Palmento, who was born in Italy in 1888 and immigrated to the United States at the age of 18, Junie Harlow, who grew up on the Upper East Side in New York during the 1920s and summered in Middlebury throughout her youth, and Ruth Jeffers, an African-American woman born in the 1940s in North Carolina. All three narratives are based on actual facts and people, although some names have been changed.

About the Artist

Nancy Palmento Schuler was born and raised in Waterbury and has lived in Litchfield for the past 18 years with her husband, Ed. It is because of her Waterbury background that she is able to bring alive the story of three women who moved to the Waterbury area during different times in history and for very different reasons.

Her story about Teresa, her Italian immigrant grandmother, has been awarded a place at the New York Public Library Equity Theatre’s 2017 search for new playwrights and also at the Manhattan Repertory Theatre in NYC.

Schuler has also performed at the Osher Life Long Learning at the University of Connecticut, (UCONN), the Silas Bronson Library, Shakesperience Productions, the Mattatuck Museum and many community centers and libraries in Connecticut.