Bachata for Beginners
Learn this hot dance at THE place for Latin dance – Latin Moves Dance Studio. Learn with pro Kimberly Charles… Kim teaches the foundation, basics, leading & following technique for beginners.
$105 for 6 consecutive classes
Mar 2 Friday 7pm
|
pin
|
Latin Moves DanceStudio
480 W Main St, Stamford, Connecticut 06902
Friday, 02 March, 2018
Contact:Bob
Phone: 203-967-3105
RSVP:No Attendence Limit
0 of Unlimited Spaces Requested
RSVP For This Event By 03/02/2018
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.