Viva Salsa! Saturday Night Dance Party

It’s the Special 1 year Anniversary of this fab dance party! Class 9pm-10pm, No partner required. Dancing til 1:30am DJs Mario Gonzalez & Deejay Mambo in the house rockin' Salsa tunes for the best dancing til late! Get a bite to eat and a drink before the party starts! It’s at Westchester Burger Company, 1980 W Main Street. Ample parking! $10 cover includes lesson at 9pm. You will find a casual, friendly and warm DANCING crowd of all ages that make for an EXCITING and fun PARTY! Located in Stamford, Connecticut it's the perfect meeting point for dancers from all adjacent areas. Easily accessible by car from New York City, from Bridgeport CT and beyond, as well as from Yonkers, New Rochelle, White Plains and Nyack, NY. We look forward to seeing you!!