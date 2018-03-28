Tweet Beginner Salsa: 6 week class series

Latin Moves Dance Studio 480 West Main St

2nd floor

Stamford , CT 06902



No Partner Required! Invite your friends :) Join Latin Moves expert Kimberly Charles in our Salsa Beg.1 Series!! Looking for dance classes that will motivate you to bring out your Dance RockStar?! With consistent and dedicated instruction, these 6-week classes will help the Beginner Salsa student A D V A N C E to a higher dance level!

08:30 PM - 03:30 PM Contact: Bob





Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.