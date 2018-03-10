Free Frozen Waterfalls Hike at Kent Falls State Park
Winter is the perfect time to slow down outdoors and observe the scientific miracles all around us, from fractals to frozen waterfalls. In honor of my birthday month and National Day of Unplugging, join me for a FREE yoga hike in Western Connecticut at Kent Falls State Park to explore more of the great outdoors. Winter walks have numerous benefits on the mind and body. This round-trip 1 mile hike is rated easy. We'll do standing yoga that is suitable to all levels of experience. Dress warmly and perhaps bring a warm beverage/snack to enjoy along the way.
Saturday, 10 March, 2018
