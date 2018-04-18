Whitby School Presents: An Evening with Screenagers Director, Dr. Delaney Ruston

Wednesday, April 18

6pm - 8pm at Greenwich Library Cole Auditorium

This special event, hosted by Whitby School, will begin with a screening of Screenagers at 6pm in Greenwich Library's Cole Auditorium, followed by a moderated conversation with the film's Director, Dr. Delaney Ruston.

In the popular documentary SCREENAGERS, Dr. Delaney Ruston takes a deeply personal approach as she probes into the vulnerable corners of family life, including her own, to explore struggles over social media, video games, academics and internet addiction. Through poignant, and unexpectedly funny stories, along with surprising insights from authors, psychologists, and brain scientists, SCREENAGERS reveals how tech time impacts kids’ development and offers solutions on how adults can empower kids to best navigate the digital world and find balance.

This event is free and open to the public. Register at whitbyschool.org/screenagers.