Outdoor Adventures: Amphibian Amble, Session I
Join in on this Spring favorite! Grab your flashlights, hiking boots, and discover some of the unique creatures that visit these vernal pools once a year to lay their eggs, like wood frogs, American toads, and spotted salamanders. Meets at the Overbrook Nature Center.
Register early, this sells out every year! Pre-registration only. Recommended for ages 5 and older.
Call 203.977.6521 to register.
Friday, 23 March, 2018
Contact:Sam Naring
Phone: 203.977.6521
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:SM&NC Members: $5 | Non-Members: $8
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.