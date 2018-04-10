Take - A - Hike Week
Get outside and join us for our annual Take-a-Hike Week programming!
Again this year, join us for awesome themed days that include outdoor adventures, hikes, and self-guided crafts. Pick up your 2018 passport to collect stamps and prizes! A full list of programs will be available prior to Take-a-Hike Week, but here's what's in store for each day:
Schedule of Events
|Tuesday, April 10
Forest Adventure Day
Scavenger Hunts, a guided hike on our Orange Adventure trail, a trek on our slack line, chances to make mud pies, and more!
Wednesday April 11
RecycleMania Day
Celebrate the 1st anniversary of our Recycled ReCreations Maker Space, explore the Rotten Log Hotel, race our Madagascar Hissing Cockroaches, and have a special celebration of music with recycled materials with performer Dennis Waring (advance registration needed, please see listing below).
|Thursday April 12
Wings & Water Day
Our favorites such as Vernal Pool and Stream hikes return along with chances to hike through our spring exhibition, Birds in Art, and to discover the wonderful world of feathered friends.
Trash to Tunes with Dennis WaringWednesday, April 11, 1-2 pm
Join us for a special performance from ethnomusicologist, performer, and artist Dennis Waring and his array of incredibly indigenous homemade instruments, made from natural and recycled materials. Dr. Waring will introduce and perform with a variety of instruments, such as bull roarer, sea shell trumpet, and bamboo flute, providing amazing music, as well as a new awareness into folklore and science. Some lucky audience members may get to help with the performance, too! The program is free of charge but pre-registration is required and tickets are limited. Call 203-977-6521 to register.This program has been made possible by an Innovation grant from Recycle CT, as part of our Recycled Recreations Makerspace project.
Tuesday, 10 April, 2018
Contact:Stamford Museum
Categories:
