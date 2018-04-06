What It Is Band

The horn driven powerhouse band What It Is at The Stamford Diner on Friday April 6 from 7 to 9 pm:

Something different: “What It Is” playing a dinner set! Some of our familiar material played “unplugged” style along with some jazz and standards that we don’t usually get to play in the dance clubs. Good food. Good night out for the price of dinner only. Reservations required. Call asap: 203.348.7000.