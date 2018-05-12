Connecticut Ballet presents 'RUSSIAN CLASSICS!'
Palace Theatre
61 Atlantic St
Stamford, CT 06901
Stamford, CT 06901
Website: Click to Visit
Connecticut Ballet is excited to present our spring season, entitled 'RUSSIAN CLASSICS!'
Saturday, May 12 at 7:30pm at The Palace Theatre, Stamford Center for the Arts. Featuring three one-act ballets including: RAYMONDA VARIATIONS, a staple of the Russian ballet reportoire; PULSE, a contemporary piece choreographed by rising star Darrell Grand-Moultrie; and Michel Fokine's historic ballet, PETROUCHKA, to music by Igor Stravinsky.
Saturday, 12 May, 2018
Contact:Jennifer Moscatello
Phone: 203-964-1211
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:$45-$60, plus theatre surcharges
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.