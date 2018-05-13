Connecticut Ballet presents 'PETROUCHKA' Mother's Day Family Matinee
Palace Theatre
61 Atlantic St
Stamford, CT 06901
Stamford, CT 06901
Website: Click to Visit
Connecticut Ballet is excited to present a special Mother's Day Family matinee performance of PETROUCHKA, Michel Fokine's historic one-act ballet, to music by Igor Stravinsky. The performance will include a narrated introduction to the famous ballet, and a meet-and-greet with the principal dancers in the Palace Theatre lobby following the performance.
Sunday, 13 May, 2018
Contact:Jennifer Moscatello
Phone: 203-964-1211
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:$35 plus theatre surcharges
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.