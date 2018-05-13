Tweet Connecticut Ballet presents 'PETROUCHKA' Mother's Day Family Matinee

Website: Click to Visit Connecticut Ballet is excited to present a special Mother's Day Family matinee performance of PETROUCHKA, Michel Fokine's historic one-act ballet, to music by Igor Stravinsky. The performance will include a narrated introduction to the famous ballet, and a meet-and-greet with the principal dancers in the Palace Theatre lobby following the performance.

