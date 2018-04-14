Event calendar brought to you by

Beyond Beauty Expo

Serendipity Labs Stamford

700 Canal St
 Stamford , CT 06902

Connecticut's first Indie Beauty Expo is coming to Stamford! The much anticipated, Beyond Beauty Expo will make a splash on Saturday, April 14th at Serendipity Labs Stamford.

Leading you into a haven of Skin Care, Makeup and Hair Care, Beyond Beauty Expo #BBE18 provides a highly curated and intimate experience specifically for women interested in indie and natural beauty products.

Beyond Beauty Expo is place where women discover and support indie brand founders, network with other beauty enthusiasts and educated in the world of beauty and wellness.

Sip cocktails as you mix and mingle amongst beauty brand founders, purchase and try new products.

Saturday, 14 April, 2018

Roni G

$25

Categories:

