Signs of Spring Family Play Date

Audubon Greenwich

613 Riversville Road
 Greenwich, CT 06831

As the weather warms, join us to celebrate the beginning of spring with fun for the whole family! Plants and animals emerging from their winter slumber and the world around us display sights, sounds, smells and other amazing signs of Spring. There will be a puppet show, games, music, a scavenger hunt and more fun activities!

Ages 2 and up

$5 members, $8 non-members

For more information, or to RSVP, contact Eli Schaffer at 203-930-1349 or eschaffer@audubon.org.

Sunday, 25 March, 2018

Contact:

Eli Schaffer

Phone: 12039301349
Cost:

