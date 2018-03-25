Signs of Spring Family Play Date
As the weather warms, join us to celebrate the beginning of spring with fun for the whole family! Plants and animals emerging from their winter slumber and the world around us display sights, sounds, smells and other amazing signs of Spring. There will be a puppet show, games, music, a scavenger hunt and more fun activities!
Ages 2 and up
$5 members, $8 non-members
For more information, or to RSVP, contact Eli Schaffer at 203-930-1349 or eschaffer@audubon.org.
Sunday, 25 March, 2018
Contact:Eli Schaffer
Phone: 12039301349
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:$5 for members, $8 for non-members
Categories:
