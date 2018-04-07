Spring Birding Class: Bird Watching Basics
Before you can spot the 200 species of birds that call Audubon Greenwich home for some part of the year, it all starts with the basics. Following an indoor introduction to Ornithology as well as to the tools and skills used in bird study, enjoy an afternoon walk to discover the wonders of bird watching. This class will also cover how to best use binoculars, guides, and on-line resources that help make birding so much fun!
RSVP required to Ted Gilman at 203-930-1353 or tgilman@audubon.org
Saturday, 07 April, 2018
Contact:Ted Gilman
Phone: 12039301353
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:$12 members, $15 non-members, youth free
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.