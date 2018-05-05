Saturday Morning Bird Walks at Audubon Greenwich
Join Ted Gilman for our weekly Saturday bird walks at Audubon Greenwich! The center's open fields, apple orchard, wetlands and woodlands provide great habitat for migrating birds such as warblers, vireos, tanagers, thrushes, orioles and others. Binoculars will be available for those who don't have them. Meet in the Audubon Greenwich Parking Lot.
Walks are free and no RSVP is required, all levels of experience welcome!
For more information contact Ted Gilman at tgilman@audubon.org or 203 930-1353
Saturday, 05 May, 2018
Other Dates For This Event:
Contact:Ted Gilman
Phone: 12039301353
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:free
