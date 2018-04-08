Pancake Breakfast & Pond Walk at Audubon Greenwich
Celebrate Spring with us in our newly refurbished barn for a delicious pancake breakfast! We will have music, crafts and a hike to visit our pond to meet frogs, salamanders and other creatures that call Audubon home. As a special thank you, all Audubon members eat for free!
All ages
$10 non-members, Members FREE
Please RSVP to Eli Schaffer at eschaffer@audubon.org or 203 930_1349
