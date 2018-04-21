Spring Birding Class: Birding By Ear
Discover tricks and techniques used for identifying birds by their calls and songs. We will start with an indoor lecture where you will learn how and why birds vocalize as well as listen to recordings of common species of birds. Afterwards you can practice your new bird song skills on a walk around the Audubon grounds.
To RSVP contact Ted Gilman at 203 930-1353 or tgilman@audubon.org
Saturday, 21 April, 2018
Contact:Ted Gilman
Phone: 12039301353
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:$12 members, $15 non-members, youth free
