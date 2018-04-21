Event calendar brought to you by

Spring Birding Class: Birding By Ear

Audubon Greenwich

613 Riversville Road
 Greenwich, CT 06831

Discover tricks and techniques used for identifying birds by their calls and songs. We will start with an indoor lecture where you will learn how and why birds vocalize as well as listen to recordings of common species of birds. Afterwards you can practice your new bird song skills on a walk around the Audubon grounds.
 To RSVP contact Ted Gilman at 203 930-1353 or tgilman@audubon.org

Saturday, 21 April, 2018

Contact:

Ted Gilman

Phone: 12039301353
Website: Click to Visit

Cost:

$12 members, $15 non-members, youth free

