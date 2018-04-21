Event calendar brought to you by

Spring Wildflower Ecology & Photo Walk

Audubon Greenwich

613 Riversville Road
 Greenwich, CT 06831

Join us for a walk to learn about the natural history and identification of early spring wildflowers. Discover the ecological niches of these fragile woodland treasures that call Audubon Greenwich home. Bring a camera or cell phone to take some pictures!

Ages 5 and up

$5 members, $8 non-members

To RSVP contact Ted Gilman at 203 930-1353 or tgilman@audubon.org

Saturday, 21 April, 2018

Ted Gilman

Phone: 12039301353
