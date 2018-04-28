Event calendar brought to you by

Spring Birding Class: Warblers & Neotropical Migrants

Audubon Greenwich

613 Riversville Road
 Greenwich, CT 06831

Warblers are our most colorful spring visitors and often the most sought after birds to see as they journey northward to their summer breeding grounds. Join Ted Gilman for an introductory lecture on the life histories of these beautiful birds and learn how to identify the 20+ species that pass through Connecticut each May. Afterwards we will venture outside to hopefully find some of the first arriving warblers and other spring migrants that fill Audubon Greenwich with color every spring.
To RSVP contact Ted Gilman at 203 930-1353 or tgilman@audubon.org

Saturday, 28 April, 2018

Contact:

Ted Gilman

Phone: 12039301353
Website: Click to Visit

Cost:

$12 members, $15 non-members, youth free

Save this Event:

iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar

Share this Event:


More...

Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.