Film Screening: 'Deeply Rooted'

Join us in partnership with CT NOFA and the Slow Foods Ark of Taste for a special screening of the film 'Deeply Rooted.' The film tells the story of master gardener and heirloom seed saver John Coykendall; detailing his life story and the importance of saving our seeds and stories. 'Deeply Rooted' was produced by Christina Melton for Louisiana Public Broadcasting and will be distributed this fall by American Public Television.

This special screening at Audubon will feature a reception prior to the film and a Q&A session afterwards.

Ages 10 & up, FREE

To RSVP contact Eli Schaffer at 203 930-1349 or eschaffer@audubon.org