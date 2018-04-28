Film Screening: 'Deeply Rooted'
Join us in partnership with CT NOFA and the Slow Foods Ark of Taste for a special screening of the film 'Deeply Rooted.' The film tells the story of master gardener and heirloom seed saver John Coykendall; detailing his life story and the importance of saving our seeds and stories. 'Deeply Rooted' was produced by Christina Melton for Louisiana Public Broadcasting and will be distributed this fall by American Public Television.
This special screening at Audubon will feature a reception prior to the film and a Q&A session afterwards.
Ages 10 & up, FREE
To RSVP contact Eli Schaffer at 203 930-1349 or eschaffer@audubon.org
Saturday, 28 April, 2018
Contact:Eli Schaffer
Phone: 12039301349
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:FREE
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.