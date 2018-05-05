GLOBAL BIG DAY Bird Walk at Grass Island Park

In recognition of the Year of the Bird, join Audubon Greenwich for a special birding field trip on the annual GLOBAL BIG DAY. Birders from around the world will be submitting observations to The Cornell Lab of Ornithology to try and break a new record for the most bird species seen around the world in one day!

Grass Island Park is conveniently located in downtown Greenwich within walking distance from the Greenwich Train Station and the Greenwich Boys & Girls Club. The park's combination of salt water harbor, lawns, thickets and woodland edge provide habitat for a wide variety of birds from shorebirds, herons, egrets and ducks to migrant songbirds. We will be on the lookout for as many species as we can to get a high tally for the Global Big Day!

Bring binoculars and a field guide if you have them or borrow one from us. Beginners welcome!

To RSVP contact Ted Gilman at 203 930-1353