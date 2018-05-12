World Migratory Bird Day Bird Walk & Breakfast at Audubon Greenwich
Join Audubon Greenwich as we celebrate the incredible journeys of neotropical migrant birds with our annual bird walk and breakfast! We'll begin with an early morning bird walk at 6:30 AM to look for colorful migrant birds such as warblers, vireos, tanagers and orioles as they visit Audubon on their way northward. Afterwards we will celebrate with a delicious breakfast and activities for all bird lovers and families. This year will be the first time in ten years that the breakfast will be hosted in our newly renovated Agnes Barn!
After 25 years, International Migratory Bird Day becomes World Migratory Bird Day, joining with partners across the globe to unify our voices for bird conservation. Make your bird conservation commitment with us 365 days of the year. In 2018, we celebrate the ways we can help to protect birds every day of the year through actions, stories, and art.
To RSVP contact Ted Gilman at 203 930-1353 or tgilman@audubon.org
Saturday, 12 May, 2018
Contact:Ted Gilman
Phone: 12039301353
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:Breakfast $10 per person, walk is free
