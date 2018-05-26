Turtle Time!
The ponds and lake at Audubon Greenwich are home to many turtles! At this special family event you'll learn about turtle natural history, nesting behavior and how to help protect them. After meeting some of our resident turtles, we'll go on a hike to Mead Lake to find nesting Painted Turtles and Snapping Turtles.
All ages welcome
$5 members, $8 non-members
To RSVP contact Ted Gilman at 203 930-1353 or tgilman@audubon.org
Saturday, 26 May, 2018
