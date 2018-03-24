Event calendar brought to you by

​​​​​​​​Support Your Local Girl Scout® Troop at Lord & Taylor

Lord & Taylor

110 High Ridge Rd
 Stamford, CT 06905

Saturday, March 24 during store hours

Join us at any Lord & Taylor store location!

 

Buy a box of Girl Scout Cookies®  to receive a $10 bonus card, plus 10% off almost all beauty and enjoy various in-store activations. When you make a Girl Scout Cookie® purchase, you’re helping the next generation of girl entrepreneurs get an important taste of what it takes to be successful. To further support girl leadership and success, donate now at girlscouts.org/investingirls.

Saturday, 24 March, 2018

Contact:

Kristine

Phone: (203) 327-6600

