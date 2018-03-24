Support Your Local Girl Scout® Troop at Lord & Taylor
Support Your Local Girl Scout® Troop at Lord & Taylor
Saturday, March 24 during store hours
Join us at any Lord & Taylor store location!
Buy a box of Girl Scout Cookies® to receive a $10 bonus card, plus 10% off almost all beauty and enjoy various in-store activations. When you make a Girl Scout Cookie® purchase, you’re helping the next generation of girl entrepreneurs get an important taste of what it takes to be successful. To further support girl leadership and success, donate now at girlscouts.org/investingirls.
Saturday, 24 March, 2018
Contact:Kristine
Phone: (203) 327-6600
Cost:0
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.