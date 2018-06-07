Spirit of Hope Benefit
Please join the Board of Directors and Event Committee for Liberation Programs’ Eleventh Annual Spirit of Hope Benefit honoring:
Jayme Stevenson
First Selectman, Darien
Reyno A. Giallongo Jr.
Chairman & CEO, First County Bank
Michael Askew
Manager, Bridgeport Recovery Community Center
Thursday, June 7, 2018
Woodway Country Club, Darien, Connecticut
6:00 PM Reception
7:15 PM Dinner and live auction
For sponsorship information please call 203.604.1144 or email elaine.osowski@liberationprograms.org
Contact:Elaine Osowski
Phone: 2036041144
Website: Click to Visit
