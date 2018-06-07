Event calendar brought to you by

Spirit of Hope Benefit

Woodway Country Club

540 Hoyt Street
 Darien, CT 06820

Please join the Board of Directors and Event Committee for Liberation Programs’ Eleventh Annual Spirit of Hope Benefit honoring:

 

Jayme Stevenson

First Selectman, Darien

Reyno A. Giallongo Jr.

Chairman & CEO, First County Bank

 

Michael Askew

Manager, Bridgeport Recovery Community Center

 

Thursday, June 7, 2018

Woodway Country Club, Darien, Connecticut

 

6:00 PM Reception

7:15 PM Dinner and live auction

 

For sponsorship information please call 203.604.1144 or email elaine.osowski@liberationprograms.org

 

Thursday, 07 June, 2018

Contact:

Elaine Osowski

Phone: 2036041144
Website: Click to Visit

Categories:

