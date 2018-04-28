Norwalk Now City Hunt

Norwalk Now Presents a City-Wide Adventure

NORWALK CITY HUNT

Saturday, April 28, Meet-up 10:30 AM, Hunt 11 AM-1 PM, After Party 1-3 PM

Norwalk Now presents Norwalk City Hunt, an interactive, “amazing race” throughout the Wall Street and SoNo neighborhoods of Norwalk, Saturday, April 28. Meet-up 10:30 AM, Hunt 11 AM-1 PM, After Party 1-3 PM

Participants are put into teams of 4 and are guided through the hunt on the City Hunt phone app. From there, a series of clues, challenges, and tasks are tackled with the successful completion of these activities being recorded or photographed on the team leader’s phone. Meanwhile, at City Hunt home base and the unknown location of the after party, City Hunt officials are monitoring everyone’s progress. Participants will be walking, running, or catching a Norwalk Now Circulator Van, shuffling them between neighborhoods.

Destinations are comprised of Norwalk Now businesses, supporters, and public domains. The final destination is found by solving the clue. Upon completion of the Hunt, winners will be announced and the after party begins! Prizes include a $500 Norwalk Now gift card package and Free Parking gift bundles. Norwalk Now Circulator Van will continue service throughout the night and discount parking for the day will be offered. Go to the Norwalk Now Facebook to obtain the code.

Tickets are $40 per person and include the City Hunt challenge and phone app, NCH swag, and the after party. Sign-up solo and form your team at the meet-up or sign-up your foursome at WWW.NORWALKNOW.ORG