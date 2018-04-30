Celebration for the launch of the New Play Forum

Celebrate the launch of the New Play Forum, a new-works theater company, at a "friend- and fun-raiser" with special performances by Stamford residents Guy Fortt and Frank Mastrone of Broadway fame and others. Food by local restaurants and wines by Val’s Putnam Wines & Liquors. Fortt was featured in The Color Purple on Broadway, and Mastrone’s extensive Broadway credits include Phantom of the Opera, Les Miserables, Saturday Night Fever, Jekyll & Hyde, and Big. Fortt was featured in The Color Purple on Broadway, and Mastrone’s extensive Broadway credits include Phantom of the Opera, Les Miserables, Saturday Night Fever, Jekyll & Hyde, and Big. UpStage at the Palace, Stamford Center for the Arts. www.newplayforum.org